Lady rejects her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, insists he must be on…
There is absolutely new under the sun. A video that is recently parading social media attests to this. The video shows a man and…
MORE UPDATES
Lady rejects her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, insists he must be on…
Learn how to be happy for others – Regina Daniels says as she flaunts her…
Lady paraded after being caught stealing cassava in a farm in Abia state…
Comedienne Real Warri Pikin regrets supporting an up and coming tailor.
Girl whose father refused to send her to school has successfully put herself…
‘Let’s start learning China’s National Anthem in case we…
‘God has blessed me more than I deserve’ – Naira Marley says
#BBNaija: Nengi has a crazy strategy that will help her win the show – Ka3na…
“Nothing shall die in your hands” – Rachel Oniga prays for Funke…
‘Brown Sugar’ – Tiwa Savage sets IG ablaze with new eye popping…
BBNaija 2020: Ozo fires at Nengi, made it clear he is not interested in dating…
BBNaija 2020: Evicted housemate, Ka3na finally opens up on what happened…
BBNaija: “Erica will regret turning down Laycon” – Man says
Meet Daniel, Kiddwaya’s younger brother who is a musician (Photos)
Cause of Beirut explosion discovered as 100 people were recorded dead and over…
Lilo and Ka3na speak on relationship with housemates and plans for life after…
I collect N5.7million for a verse now – Yung6ix boasts
Olamide forced to take down new “Wonma” music video as Nigerians…
Tacha saved me from suicide after my husband divorced me – Nigerian Lady
Adekunle Gold reacts after Simi was accused of apologizing to LGBTQ community…
‘Don’t be on Nengi’s Team’-Reno Omokri advices BBNaija…
Bobrisky is putting the lives of millions of transgender women in danger — Gay…
#BBNaija: I’ll tell Nengi to stay away from me if she continues to…
#BBNaija: Ozo needs me by his side – Dorathy (video)
#BBNaija: I hurt my boyfriend’s feeling with what I did with Eric in the…
#BBNaija: Reno Omokri blasts Nigerians forming #TeamNengi and co instead of…
Texas man Lee Price jailed for spending COVID-19 loans on Lamborghini, strip…
Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife celebrate their son on…
Seven suspects have been arrested over the murder of BBNaija Khafi…
#BBNaija: I’m just happy that Ka3na was evicted – TolaniBaj (video)
TRENDING THIS WEEK
POPULAR THIS MONTH
POPULAR THIS WEEK