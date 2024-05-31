Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has celebrated her colleague and friend, Aisha Lawal, on her birthday.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, the movie star shared a video of herself and the celebrant having fun alongside a heartwarming note.

In her caption , Bimbo Ademoye expressed her gratitude to Aisha Lawal for always having her back.

She also acknowledged their special bond, which she prefers to keep private.

She wrote, “Screaming happy birthday to one of my favorite persons. My baby mama, hips don’t lie. My name sake, my amazing big sis. Mama zee toh sure. Nobody understands our bond and I’d like to keep it that way. I lovea you big sis. Thank you for always having my back @aishalawal1”

