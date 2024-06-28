American rapper, Nicki Minaj, has congratulated Nigerian singer, Davido, and his wife, Chioma, on their recent marriage.

During her performance on her Pink Friday 2 Tour in Portugal, the rapper asked the crowd if OBO was married, and after their response, she congratulated the couple and performed her song with Davido, “Holy Ground”.

“Hold on, did Davido get married? Congratulations to Davido and Chioma. So I was ahead of my time, when I wrote this verse. Play it again”. She said.

Davido, who was clearly thrilled by the gesture, took to social media to react to the singer’s congratulations, describing her as a “queen”.

Fans of Davido and Nicki Minaj have been reacting to the heartwarming moment, with many expressing their admiration for the couple and the two music icons. Some of the reactions include:

Every play e Dey show https://t.co/I7doXHMCm8 — Davido (@davido) June 28, 2024

