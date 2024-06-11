Nigerian music star D’banj has made a surprising revelation about loving two women in the post.

In an interview with The Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos, the singer admitted to having simultaneously dated two women in the past.

D’banj explained that he was in a dilemma and couldn’t choose between the two women.

He believes that dating multiple people is a necessary step in finding the right partner.

The “Oliver Twist” singer sang, “I’m in love with two women, I don’t know which one to pick,” referencing a song by V.I.P. He added, “If you never love two women, how you wan to come take know the right one for you?”

