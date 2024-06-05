Nigerian gospel singer, Adeyinka Alaseyori was overcome with emotion as she received a brand new Lexus 570 as a birthday gift.

The surprise gesture came on her special day, June 4th, and left her tearfully grateful.

In a heartwarming video, Adeyinka Alaseyori is seen inspecting the brand new Lexus 570 clearly moved by the thoughtful birthday present.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, acknowledging her deserving nature.

One Flawless Enny M Artistry wrote, “A man’s gift shall make way for him

One Olajunoke2302 wrote, “God’s grace, I’m available; locate me

One Turlash Bakes wrote, “This is massive

One Modiva Thrift Store wrote, “Hmmmm, tear rubber. Congratulations to her ooo more keys

One Adebayo430 who was in doubt of the gift wrote, “Scope abi she buy am herself

One Defab Home Accessories wrote, “God is good button

One Honey P Store wrote, “This is too much. I celebrate God’s grace in your life. Congratulations

One Debi Aduni wrote, “Congratulations

One Arie Collection Suc Jeweler wrote, “What a mighty God we serve

One Odegbeye wrote, “Congratulations

One Khing Habeeb wrote, “Congratulations to her”.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “She was an unfaithful wife and was putting sleeping pills in his noodles” – Mohbad’s father spills dirt about his wife