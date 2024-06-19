Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and her husband, Olayinka Peter, are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary today.

To mark the special occasion, the thespian took to her Instagram page to pen a heartfelt message to her hunny.

In her anniversary post, Yetunde Barnabas expressed her gratitude to her husband for being her rock and her everything.

She state that marrying him was the best decision she ever made.

The mother of one also thanked him for the love, peace of mind, happiness, and growth they have shared over the past three years.

She wrote: “Happy Wedding Anniversary to us @olayinka_peter It’s been 3 awesome years of love, peace of mind, happiness, and growth. Having you as my husband is the best decision I have ever made, and I haven’t regretted it for a moment. Thank you for being my everything and more; you are a God-sent and a real one. Looking forward to spending my lifetime with you, my king, my husband, my all. I love you so much. #Yoursforever #Yoursforevertillforever.”

See below;

