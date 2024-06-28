Controversial blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus has dropped a bombshell, alleging that Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has married her husband, billionaire Chief Ogoo Nwoke as his fourth wife.

According to her, Chief Nwoke, who hails from Imo state, has been married three times before, with none of the marriages working out.

His previous wives include a white woman and two black women. His third marriage, which ended in 2023, produced three sons.

The traditional wedding ceremony between Sharon Ooja and Chief Ogoo Nwoke took place on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Awomama, Oru East, Imo state.

The blogger ‘s allegation against Sharon Ooja and her husband has sparked a frenzy in the Nigerian entertainment industry, with many fans and followers reacting with shock and disbelief.

Stella wrote;

“Actress Sharon Ooja Marries Imo State Billionaire Chief Ugoo Nwoke As 4th Wife

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja on Thursday June 27, 2024 traditionally married handsome Billionaire Chief Ogoo Nwoke who hails from Awomama, Oru East in Imo state and is tagged a man with the kindest heart….

Chief Nwoke who is whispered to be in his early 50’s has been married 3 times but it did not work out and he is trying for the 4th time with Sharon…….

He was married to a white woman and two black women…

His 3rd Marriage which ended in 2023 produced 3 sons.

Chief Nwoke is a Billionaire in every sense of the word and we wish him a lifetime of happiness with Sharon”

