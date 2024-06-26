Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has made a shocking claim that his friendship with Davido was ruined by Zlatan Ibile, resulting in his invitation to Davido’s wedding being revoked.

In a video circulating online, the singer alleged that he was initially invited to the wedding and was even slated to be one of OBO’s groomsmen.

However, he claimed that Zlatan interfered, causing the invitation to be withdrawn.

Portable accused Zlatan Ibile of calling Davido and falsely telling him that he (Portable) and Dammy Krane had dissed him in a song, leading to the rift.

The young singer expressed his disappointment and frustration, warning Zlatan to stay out of his business and cease any attempts to create conflict.

He said;

“I was invited for Davido’s wedding if Zlatan Ibile hadn’t ruined my friendship with Davido, I’d have been amongst the groomsmen. Zlatan called Davido and my life flipped! Davido promised to feature me, but after that call, everything shifted. I’m heading to Nigeria to meet Zlatan in person and challenge him. I was invited for Davido’s wedding if Zlatan Ibile hadn’t ruined my friendship with Davido, I’d have been amongst the groomsmen. Zlatan called Davido and my life flipped! Davido promises to feature but after that call, everything shifted. I’m heading to Nigeria to meet Zlatan in person and challenge him”.

Watch below;

https://x.com/itzbasito/status/1805639562732966104?t=5jCaZW2XU6fKt60avJirhA&s=19

ALSO READ: “I deeply regret that my comments” Yvonne Jegede tenders heartfelt apology to May Edochie hours after supporting Yul and Judy Austin