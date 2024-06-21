Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo Kanayo, has issued a stern warning to movie producers as he call out his junior colleague, Angel Unigwe’s mother.

In a video shared via his Instagram page, the movie producer accused the actress’ mother of unprofessional conduct, including breaching contractual agreements and withdrawing her daughter from sets before scheduled times.

This alleged unprofessionalism has led to disruptions in film productions and financial losses for producers.

Kanayo.O.Kanayo claims that he has personally experienced this issue and has received reports from other producers who have faced similar problems with Angel Unigwe’s mother.

He expressed his displeasure and vowed to take action, stating:

“I am making this video to protect the entertainment industry in Nigeria. A particular woman has been holding producers to ransoms and it is unfortunate it has happened to me. Unfortunately, she is Angel Unigwe’s mother.

A contract is breached by every producer, orally or written, and it’s all respected, but I found out that immediately this woman takes money from you, everything changes. She took her daughter at 9 pm when the particular date that we agreed hadn’t expired.

She came at 9 pm and took her daughter. I have gotten reports from people before it happened to me. This is a Clarion call to producers, I beg you in the name of professionalism, from this moment to the first day of July, 2024, any set that employs the services of Angel Unigwe, I will come to that set and make sure filming doesn’t hold. Her mother has been threatening many producers.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “I deeply regret that my comments” Yvonne Jegede tenders heartfelt apology to May Edochie hours after supporting Yul and Judy Austin