A recent comment on a photo of celebrity stylist, Veekee James and her husband Femi at Davido’s wedding has sparked a debate online.

It all starts when a Social media user, Muchwe Fuego wrote, “Marry well oh. Because where would Femi have seen this wedding invite?”

The person implied that Femi’s attendance was only possible due to his marriage to Veekee.

The comment has been met with both criticism and defense. Some users have come to Femi’s defense, noting that such comments can be harmful to his mental health.

Jully Mk7 wrote, “Femi is a calm and collected man; you people should shut your mouth.”

Offisha Gifty added, “Ah, this is not nice, na. Femi is human, too. He works and owns a cleaning company. Let the guy be nau.”

Diamonde also wrote, “This is wrong; I hope you guys don’t ruin this marriage with your mouths.”

Official Ofiliawele summed it up, “This is just an unfair thing to say. The two shall become one. So they both deserved to be there. They are both successful people, so this shade is very unnecessary.”

On the other hand, some users have agreed with the original comment, mocking Veekee James ‘ husband.

Zee Coco wrote, “Lol, why are you people fuming like it’s not the truth? They’ve been using this line on women, and nobody dey consider their feelings o.”

Marry well oh. Because where Femi for see this wedding attend https://t.co/MpyDf61G03 — muchwe Fuego 😐 (@milay_di) June 25, 2024

