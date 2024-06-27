The highly anticipated traditional wedding ceremony of Sharon Ooja and her husband, Ugo, is currently underway in Abuja, Nigeria.

The bride’s friends and colleagues, including Bisola Aiyeola (chief bridesmaid), Jemima Osunde, Ini Dima-Okojie, Beverly Osu, and Nancy Isime, are serving as her bridesmaids.

The bridesmaids stunned in emerald green gowns with beige Gele, adding a touch of elegance to the already glamorous event.

Sharon Ooja and her husband made a stunning appearance at their wedding venue, dressed in matching white traditional attire, marking the first time she has publicly introduced her husband.

The ceremony is a closed event, but sources close to the actress have shared exclusive photos and updates from the occasion.

Watch below;

