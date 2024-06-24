Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem and others has slammed singer, Wizkid for shading his colleague Davido and his wife-to-be, Chioma Rowland, just hours before their highly anticipated wedding.

The singer took to Twitter to say a prayer for “every understanding woman on earth.

“Saying a prayer for every understanding woman on earth! Your king loves you,” Wizkid tweeted.

Many saw this tweet as a subtle dig at Davido and Chioma, with some interpreting it as a suggestion that Chioma is not an “understanding woman”.

Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem was quick to call out Wizkid ‘s behavior as “childish” and “not funny”.

She stated that the prayer was more suitable for his own woman, Jada Pollock, given his own relationship issues.

“Not funny and childish. Perfect prayer for your woman, she needs it more,” Didi Ekanem replied.

Fans also joined in criticizing Wizkid for his apparent jealousy and hypocrisy.

Many pointed out that the singer was guilty of the same things he was accusing Davido of, with some calling him out for his maturity.

Sandra Iheuwa wrote, “Pot calling kettle black”.

One Official OG Victor wrote, “Jada needs that prayer more button

One King Ronke wrote, “Pele Jada! Strong woman

One Onyinyechi Favour wrote, “Understanding wife is better than understanding babymama. He’s pained cos he wasn’t invited

One Adedokun009 wrote, “If only Wizkid knows he’s now looking bitter and not funny anymore. He can do better

One Ageless Glow wrote, “This envy is really eating him so deep

One Healed Forever wrote, ‘Chioma = Assurance. Jada Pollock = Endurance

One Bisbol Realty Homes Interiors wrote, “I thought you all said Wizkid is matured? Where is the maturity here?”.

