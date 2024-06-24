Chioma Adeleke’s friends threw her a surprise bridal shower, which was attended by her man, Davido and other friends of the couple.

The chef was initially tricked into attending the event, thinking it was a dinner date.

The surprise bridal shower was a joyful celebration, with games, dancing, and heartfelt messages from friends to Chioma.

Netizens have been reacting to the trending video from the event, with many expressing their joy and admiration for the couple.

Some of the reactions include:

“Who wouldn’t love a good love story? Davido is clearly smitten!” – @LoveBird

“This girl is too classy. Davido is blessed to have her by his side.” – @DavidoForever

“She’s a beauty and unique in her own ways. I wish them all the best!” – @Nneoma_Nne

“Chioma is one lucky woman. Marrying a billionaire and a good man at that!” – @Gifty_Glam

“She looks amazing after losing weight. I’m so happy for her!” – @Chy_Chy

“Their love is giving me goosebumps. I’m so happy for them!” – @Sola_Sweet

“They look perfect together. This is definitely the wedding of the year!” – @WeddingBells

“I love how they genuinely enjoy each other’s company. It’s not often you see that in celebrity relationships.” – @RelationshipGoals

“I’m so glad I don’t see the usual Lagos celebrities here. It’s a refreshing change!” – @Lagos_Socialite

