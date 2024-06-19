A video of a Nigerian mother declaring her love for influencer Saida Boj has gone viral on social media.

In a viral video, the mother, whose identity remains undisclosed, revealed that she loves and admires Saida Boj for her intelligence, sharp wit, and confidence.

Her confession came as a response to her child’s inquiry about her opinion on Saida Boj.

She went on to express her appreciation for the influencer’s audacity and her ability to speak her mind, even comparing her to the biblical figure of Jericho.

The video has sparked a mixed reaction on social media, with some users criticizing the mother’s praise for someone known for controversial content.

Despite the backlash, the mother’s comments have also received support from those who see Saida Boj as a confident and inspiring figure.

Belygold Empire: “I’m a mother of 22 and 20-year-old girls, I love her like kilode, those blaming will understand in the future, she talks sense.”

Prisca Love: “If to say she knows Saida Boj is her daughter, she will marry for money, what’s the meaning of love?”

babygiftlo: “If she turns her insults into prayer, Satan will bow.”

Great wire: “Who hears say if she turns her insults to prayer, Satan will bow.”

queen Amanda: “But of a truth, Saida Boj is a very smart and intelligent girl, I so much love her.”

Clifford Sweet: “I swear all my aunties love Saida Boj, they said she’s standing for women, and I love the facts that she doesn’t fake it, she’s always for the truth.”

Cynthia’s choice: “Those that hate Saida Boj don’t understand what they are missing. She’s too wise.”

Ferdie1455: “I laugh, well, I trust you women, shaa fake love is a normal thing for you guys, ur Mom will surely love her, but until your brother brings her home as his wife to be, then you will see ur real Mom.”

Another user wrote- “The reason most guys don’t like that girl is because she got audacity and they sure can’t stand audacious women.”

Watch below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMrYvG7He/

ALSO READ: “Nothing can be more awesome than starting a New Month with a big moment” Ilebaye celebrates as she bags ambassadorial deal with Big Brand (Detail)