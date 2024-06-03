Popular Nigerian content creator, Taye 9ja, has proposed to his long-term friend and author, Toni Tone, in a romantic gesture.

The couple took to social media platform X to share the exciting news, accompanied by adorable photos from their engagement.

Taye 9ja’s heartfelt proposal speech was revealed by Toni Tone, who quoted his caption, “Spending Forever with you seems like a short time. 💍♾❤️”.

Toni quoted him and wrote: ” He said this during his proposal speech ♥️”

The news has been met with an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes from fans and friends, who are thrilled to see the couple embark on this new chapter in their lives.

Congratulations to Taye 9ja and Toni Tone.

See below;



