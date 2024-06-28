Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, billionaire Ned Nwoko, are beaming with pride as their son, Munir graduates from kindergarten.

Regina took to social media to share her joy and excitement to her fans via Instagram .

The proud mother expressed how delighted she was to witness her son’s progress.

Sharing photos from the graduation ceremony, Regina Daniels revealed that It was an absolute delight watching her son graduate from Kindergarten.

She wrote: “It was an absolute delight watching moon graduate from his first class today. Congratulations our star moon. This is just the beginning and We are sooo proud of you our child ❤️💃 @princemunirnwoko’

