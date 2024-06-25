Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli is beaming with joy over the wedding of Nigerian singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma.

In a recent social media post, the filmmaker expressed her happiness, saying she has been smiling nonstop for days and has “too many butterflies in her tummy.”

Omoni Oboli praised Davido and Chioma, wishing them a beautiful and blessed union.

She expressed her love for love and how their happiness has filled her up.

The thespian also prayed for their protection, saying “no evil eye shall see them in Jesus’ name.”

In her words;

“If my cheeks burst, you people should hold Davido and Chioma cos what is this smiling I’ve been doing for days now! I just catch myself smiling so hard and it’s such a beautiful feeling. Too many butterflies in my tummy! May God make all things beautiful for them and continue to bless their union. The joy they have brought us all will remain with them o

I haven’t eaten today and I’m ok, the butterflies in my tummy have filled me up. I love love so much and this makes me happy. God bless Davido and Chioma’s union. No evil eye shall see them in Jesus name”.

See the post and more videos from Davido's wedding below;

