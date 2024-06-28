Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma has praised singer, Davido and billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana for hosting the most talked-about events in Nigeria.

Recall that Davido’s recent wedding to Chioma, which was attended by celebrities, dignitaries, and public figures, was hailed as one of the biggest weddings in Africa.

Obi Cubana’s mother’s funeral in 2021 was also a grand affair, attracting business executives, pop stars, and actors, and featuring a record-breaking 246 cows presented to the businessman by his friends.

Bovi shared photos of Obi Cubana and Davido together at OBO wedding, noting that they had hosted the “toughest wedding” and “toughest funeral” in the country, and that these were examples of “things we do for love”.

“Toughest wedding X toughest funeral. Things we do for love,” Bovi wrote.

Obi Cubana responded, highlighting the impact of both events on the internet, saying “Bovi!!! I dey tell you oooo 2021 & 2024!!!”

Fans agreed, calling the events the biggest and most viral occasions in Nigeria, with many praising the grandeur and richness displayed.

One Dacribs Cakes wrote, “Lol. Indeed I still remember that Obi Cubana mum’s burial, it was epic.

One Odamiss wrote, “As in!! The gathering of the tough

One I Am Kelly Chuks wrote, “Both are first to host a grand, lavish and viral occasions. Obi’s mother’s burial and Davido’s wedding. If your impact in the person’s life ain’t as loud as the occasion thrown, them it’s all vanity upon vanity

One Tosman01 wrote, “Obi shutdown Oba and put the town for map.

One Ceo Ironside wrote, “I talk am on Tuesday, the only difference na vow dem no donate for David

One I Am Kingsley Chinedu wrote, “I’ve said it before and I’m still saying again, Obi Cubana did the biggest burial while Davido did the biggest wedding in Nigeria

One Wuzyurdaddy wrote, “Hmmmm deeper than empty pockets beloved

One Teeto Event wrote, “Mine will be the toughest naming by God’s grace next year”.

