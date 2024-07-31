Renowned Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu and his son has caused a stir online with their unconventional participation in the trending Gwo Gwo challenge.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the actor is seen transforming his son into a tuber of yam after he attempted the challenge.

The clip shows Agu’s son performing the popular dance step, before his father dramatically “transforms” him into a yam.

The video then cuts to Agu cooking and serving the “yam” in a comedic skit.

“My son @chiwetalu_jnr tried the Gwo Gwo Nwgo challenge with me and turned into a very sumptuous tuber of yam”. He captioned it.

Fans have praised Chiwetalu Agu and son ‘s creativity and sense of humor, with many appreciating the entertaining take on the challenge.

Uchenna Nnanna wrote, “Papa turn son to yam. I hope the yam is sweet o?

One Misterkmk69 wrote, “The man with unlimited parables

One Lush_berry96 wrote, “Sir, I knew yours would be different. Otele nwanyi Aboki

One Gifted Collections wrote, “You no get respect abi? You go dey whine elder

One Sonia Ogene Official wrote, “Legendary

One Comedian Sacrosanct wrote, “This one nah end of challenge my legend

One Insta playboi wrote, “He forgot who the legendary iche ogwu is

One Agbor Queeneth wrote, “Legendary

One Talkless Junior wrote, “Because he is your father, you no dey fear again? In your next life, you will be more careful with him”.

Watch below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-E-GnSssH3/?igsh=MXZsbTZ0bTV3N2R0cw==

