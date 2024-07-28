Content creator, Dennison Igwe has made shocking revelation about comedians, Mark Angel and Emmanuella.

During a recent interview, the content creator claimed that he exercises excessive control over Emmanuella.

According to him, Mark has been misrepresenting Emmanuella’s accomplishments and controlling her social media presence.

Dennison Igwe claimed that Emmanuella, who is often reported to have built a house for her family, is actually living in Mark Angel’s house with several older men.

According to him, she did not build a house for her mother.

He also alleged that Mark Angel has complete control over Emmanuella’s social media accounts and finances.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “I started Mark Angel Comedy, but he never told me about the money.We were making $160,000, but i was given ₦50k” Dennison Igwe exposes Mark Angel