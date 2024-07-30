Celebrity blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK) has revealed that crossdresser Bobrisky has not been serving his prison sentence in the traditional sense.

She revealed this via her Instagram blog.

According to her, the brand ambassador will be released from jail on August 5th, 2024, after being sentenced to six months in prison for abusing the Nigerian currency, the naira.

SDK alleged that Bobrisky has been enjoying internet time and call time in prison and has not been denied anything except his freedom.

“Cross dresser Idris Olarewaju Oduneye who was jailed for six months in March(without option of fine) for abusing Nigeria’s Naira, will be released from Jail on August 5, 2024.

Its not as if hes really in Jail sef cos he has been enjoying internet time and call time and has not been denied of anything except that he cannot come out of where he is……” She wrote.

This has sparked reactions from fans and followers, with some expressing surprise and others defending Bobrisky’s situation.

One Fresh Shious wrote, “It’s been boring without him. Rooting for her

One MZ Sonia22 wrote, “Anyways, I still miss his vibes

One Eyinju_lajid wrote, “Jail na jail

One Mariam Adun wrote, “We can’t wait

One Gbola And Kpakus Activist wrote, “I knew it

One Ivie4reel wrote, “House arrest

One Jennifer Ewaen wrote, “We know now”.

See below;

