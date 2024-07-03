Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Iyabo Ojo has mocked controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo following her recent outburst.

Recall that in viral video, Kemi supported VeryDarkMan as she labels Iyabo and Tonto Dikeh as “failed actresses.”

She also accused Iyabo of allegedly spamming blogs with evidence against VDM.

Furthermore, Olunloyo made a sensational claim that some Nollywood actresses engage in romantic relationships with prominent figures to fund their luxurious lifestyles.

Reacting to this, Iyabo Ojo wrote an open letter to Olunloyo’s son, urging him to forgive his mother and offer support despite their differences.

The letter, posted on Instagram, sympathizes with the Olunloyo family’s situation and offers financial assistance if needed

. Iyabo Ojo also taunts Kemi Olunloyo, stating that she feels deep pity for her condition and offering to help with food and medication expenses.

She wrote:

“Dear Aunty Kemi’s sons, I understand your family’s situation well, and my heart goes out to you all. I beg you to forgive your mother and come together to support her. Despite being raised differently and having different fathers, your mother needs your love and care now more than ever. Especially you, her first son, who has disowned her – please reconsider and forgive her.

Aunty Kemi, I feel deep pity for you, and I promise to continue praying for you. If you ever need financial assistance for food or medication, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Just send your account details, and I’ll be happy to help. I love you and wish you well. Remember, your mother’s mental health and well-being depend on your love and care. She’s getting older and needs you most now. Please come together and support her.”

See below;



