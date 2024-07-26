Nollywood actress Judy Austin has sparked controversy on social media with a post that suggests she is expecting another child with her partner, Yul Edochie.

In a video shared online, the thespian showed off what appears to be a baby bump and hailed Yul Edochie as a “strategic striker.”

“I’m about to drop another one. Isi Mmili Ji Ofor @yuledochie you’re a strategic striker,” she captioned the video.

However, it is unclear whether the pregnancy is real or if Judy is taunting Nigerians with a fake pregnancy.

Some social media users have expressed skepticism about the announcement, while others have congratulated the couple.

The couple’s relationship has been the subject of much speculation and controversy in recent months, particularly after Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May, filed for divorce in August 2023, citing adultery as the reason.

See the post below;

ALSO READ: “I deeply regret that my comments” Yvonne Jegede tenders heartfelt apology to May Edochie hours after supporting Yul and Judy Austin