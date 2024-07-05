Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has sparked a controversy on social media after warning people against involvement with someone else’s wife.

The actor had shared a movie clip on Instagram, showing him protecting his on-screen wife, and wrote: “Never touch another man’s wife. On set, filming.”

However, his message was met with criticism and accusations of hypocrisy, as Yul Edochie had previously been involved in a scandal with a married woman, Judy Austin, who is his current wife.

“But you impregnated Mr. Obasi’s wife and you’re telling us not to touch another man’s wife?” asks @lizziebeth_richard.

“What about Mrs. Obasi? You touched her, abi you no touch?” questions @cza_dd.

“I keep saying it, Yul just gets and understands you all. Keep trolling, cursing, and abusing him, and it keeps him in the topics of conversation,” writes @officialhemman.

“So what do you all gain by hating on this man and leaving your problems at home?” asks @guymannice.

“Always setting up yourself for drags and trends,” notes @dchoko_interiors.

“Aaaaa, this guy. I pity your whole family, watching you!!!” exclaims @mwale1119.

Watch below:

ALSO READ: