Nigerian singer Rema has made history by performing at the wedding of Anant Ambani, the son of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai, India.

The event, which is reportedly the most expensive wedding in history, saw Rema take home a staggering ₦1.35 billion ($3 million) for his performance.

Rema’s electrifying performance of his hit song “Calm Down” has taken the internet by storm, with a video of the performance trending across social media platforms.

Other performers at the event included international stars Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

The wedding, which is expected to exceed $600 million in costs, has brought together high-profile guests from around the world, including former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, Kim Kardashian, and former US Secretary of State John Kerry.

By performing at the wedding of the son of India’s richest man, Rema marks a significant milestone in African music history.

