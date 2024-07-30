Netizens has mocked Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemate, KellyRae, over a video of Toby Forge expressing his feelings for his wife, Kassia.

Kassia, who is in the house with her husband, KellyRae, has caught the attention of Toby Forge, who has made his intentions clear.

The couple, however, has kept their marital status hidden from fellow housemates.

During a conversation on Monday, Toby Forge opened up about his feelings for Kassia, asking what he could do to make her his.

Kassia revealed that she initially refused to join the show but was persuaded by her husband. She also stated that she doesn’t fall in love easily and takes her time.

Toby Forge told Kassia that they would make a strong couple, but she replied that it was already late.

This has sparked reactions from social media users, who are questioning KellyRae’s decision to bring his wife to the show.

One A Very Blessed Girl wrote, “This girl is so beautiful

One Jeny Beee wrote, “E go shock am when he comes out, you better leave for holy matrimony alone

One Ola Mi Lekan1805 wrote, “You get mind carry your wife come Biggie’s house. They’ve left you behind

One Abel Rose5050 wrote, “The husband dey arrange kitchen since

One MZ Phish wrote, “The test of this marriage will be done in Biggie’s house. I just hope it doesn’t affect their marriage but makes it stronger

One Ifeanyi Chukwu-Angel wrote, “Husband isn’t taking it all, but he’s holding himself

One Phyllis Nyarkoh wrote, “I was laughing like killer

One Queen Esther wrote, “Husband don vex dey clean kitchen by force

One Gwire1 wrote, “This marriage go soon cast

One Sarah Ugo1 wrote, “Kassia, the biggest player

One Craving By Jumoke wrote, “I want to see how the married couple game will turn out. I wish they stay long in the house

One Favy7079 wrote, “You see Kassia and Onyeka dey sabi the game Wella

One Titos Image wrote, “The husband dey boil. Bab said you’re fine now; are you not fine. I saw you now

One Queenmum198 wrote, “As long as BBN is concerned, no one is married there

One Dareallest Tife wrote, “I’m just craving somebody’s babe”.!

