Big Brother Naija housemate, Chinwe, has caused a stir on social media after sharing her concerns about feeling nauseous and missing her menstrual period.

This revelation has led to speculation about a possible pregnancy, especially after she had s£x with fellow housemate and boyfriend, Zion, earlier in the show.

Reactions from fans have been mixed, with some joking about a “BBNaija baby” on the way.

miz_rasheeda commented, “So uner no de use protection okay nau bbn baby loading”.

jmjohn211 simply said, “Weldon”.

temmy_tourphe exclaimed, “Aww Small brother is coming”. trey20k commented, “wahala”.

sithelo646 said, “Ehh Chinwe!!! You don’t say”.

