BBNaija housemates, Kassia and Victoria hinted that fellow housemate, Chinwe might be expecting.

This comes after Chinwe and her partner, Zion were spotted getting cozy in the Big Brother bathroom, with Zion later confirming their intimacy to friend Fairme.

The reality star had complained of feeling unwell and struggling with morning exercises.

In response, Kassia and Victoria jokingly suggested that Chinwe ‘s symptoms might be related to pregnancy.

They went on to congratulate her on her suspected pregnancy.

The duo asked her if she had told Big Brother about her pregnancy, and Chinwe responded, stating that it’s not what they think.

