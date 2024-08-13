Nigerian musician, Paul Okoye has shared photos of a visit from former presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The visit comes amid the ongoing fallout between Paul and his twin brother, Peter Okoye, also known as Psquare.

Paul had granted several interviews discrediting Peter Okoye’s efforts in the group. He also accused his twin of arresting him with EFCC.

Peter Okoye responded with a statement expressing his heartbreak over Paul’s actions and claiming that Paul had constantly disrespected him, his wife, and his family.

He denied arresting his Twin and went on to accuse their elder brother, Jude and his wife, Ify of Fraud.

Peter Obi’s visit has sparked hope among fans that the brothers may reconcile.

Paul Okoye shared photos of the visit on his Instagram page, thanking Peter Obi and praying for more blessings.

Many have taken to social media to express their support for a resolution, with some calling for the brothers to settle their differences and work together again.

One Meet Lady Amaka wrote, “Let’s hope his Excellency spoke sense into you and Judas (Jude)

One Ayinwaa wrote, “Posing with politicians doesn’t mean a thing. Teaming up against your brother is simply not good

One Uzor Chidiebere Kingsley Eric wrote, “I hope you heard what he told you? Settle with your twin brother. Your mama no do bad thing born una together

One Onyiival wrote, “Damage control. Forget that, your Jude. Na him dey instigate fight among you and your brother

One Angela Nuhu1 wrote, “The way you love other people like this, do you consider loving your brother back?

One Celebbio Vibes wrote, “You guys should stop pushing away Mr P and stop diverting F to different like he said

One Nyben B wrote, “Una gang up against your brother. That ain’t cool, fam

One Chaz Ogbu wrote, “So the issues are settled now? Cos, that’s the only reason President Obi will be visiting your house to talk you and Jude. Biko made all of us calm down abeg

One Patrick Ofornze wrote, “If you guys like invite Pope, it wouldn’t still change anything until you reconcile with your twin brother”.

