Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eyes” winner, Whitemoney, has addressed Nigerians amid ongoing protests.

This comes after he was dragged for not joing the ongoing protest.

Whitemoney, whose real name is Hazel Onuo, took to his Instagram story to express his frustration, saying it’s been three years since he left the show and Nigerians to leave him alone.

According to him, he is not the cause of their current problems and did not beg for their votes during his season on the show.

He also made it clear that he is not an activist and will never be one.

In his words;

“Fellow Nigerians, please, I am not the cause of your current predicaments, biko, and I didn’t force anyone to vote for me during my season at the BBN house, it’s over 3 years now, let me breathe. Edakun. Finally am not an activist and will never be. PSA: If you don’t like my content, kindly unfollow me or waka pass ijn. Amen”.

His post has sparked reactions online.

One Sugar Destiny Official wrote, “Coming from a failed musician”

One The Culture Ville wrote, “Many of these celebrities always sound dùmb. Apparent corollary of pøor education

One Gmt0423 wrote, “I agree with him. Let him be

One ___sweetmami_h2 wrote, “Was he dragged for not participating?

One Ssi Builder wrote, “Dem wan use reproach kill their favourite

One Chioma2405 wrote, “He’s making sense; you people should allow this guy be. Must he get dragged into everything

One Distant Sunbae wrote, “What do you expect from a light-skinned guy?”

See below;

