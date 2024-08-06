Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim Effiong’s wife, Toyosi has expressed her admiration for her husband.

The media personality did this in a sweet post shared via her Instagram story.

Etim Effiong’s wife confessed that she still gets flustered when she sees her husband’s pictures, despite seeing him almost every day.

“I see this man almost everyday, sleep beside him, love up on him and yet I stumble upon his picture on Netflix and start blushing. I don’t get it!” Toyosi Effiong wrote, leaving fans in awe of her sweet sentiments.

See her post below;

