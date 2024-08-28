Chidimma Adetshina, a former Miss South Africa contestant, has announced her intention to participate in the 2025 Big Brother Naija reality show.

She revealed this in a recent interview with Cool FM.

In the interview, she expressed her desire to compete in the BBNaija s

how.

“I want to enter Big Brother Naija next year. If I can stay away for seven weeks at Miss SA, trust me, I am sure I can do it.”

Chidimma has been in the news recently after withdrawing from the Miss South Africa pageant due to allegations of fraud and identity theft involving her mother.

She has since accepted an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

In the same interview, Chidimma mentioned that she is not looking forward to returning to South Africa, saying, “I think it’s safe to say I’m not going back… It’s been amazing. I’m not even looking forward to going back to South Africa. I just want to explore more. I want to stay longer and see what happens next.”