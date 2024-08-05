Popular crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been released from prison after serving a six-month sentence for Naira abuse.

In a recent video, the brand influencer shared his experience in prison, describing it as “awesome, not really ok.”

He advised his supporters to be mindful of their actions, particularly when it comes to handling the Nigerian currency, to avoid ending up in prison.

Speaking further, Bobrisky expressed gratitude to those who supported him during his time in prison.

He stated his intention to focus on positive energy and his supporters.

Bobrisky’s release has generated mixed reactions on social media, with some users questioning the authenticity of his prison experience and others welcoming him back.

Reacting to the post…

@__.sai._ssai. “This guy went no where, he was in his home all through chilling!.”

@ehi_kulture: “His hand says it all, even with a markup on her face.”

@_iamomotola00: “His hands Awnn.”

@esoroade: “Your Latest Nigerian Ambassador loading….Naija, my country.”

@chi_babeeee69: “Why is her face swollen?”

@jumai_hair: “Mummy of Lagos is backk.”

@mariam_pamilerinayo: “The way Aunty Eniola dey look Bobrisky I no just understand.”

@bellababy12347: “Chai see bob’s hand …he don cut grass tire. I feel for you bro.”

Watch below;

