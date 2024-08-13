The controversy surrounding Mohbad’s death continues to unfold as his sister-in-law, Karimo, has come forward with shocking allegations against his widow, Wunmi.

In a recent video, Karimo claimed that the widow was involved in a fierce argument with the late singer on the night of his death and is now hiding the truth.

The lady also raised suspicions about broken railings in Wunmi ‘s house on the night of Mohbad’s death, sparking a heated debate among netizens.

She insisted that Wunmi should be investigated, and questions should be asked about the alleged broken railings in the late singer’s house.

However, many netizens have criticized Karimo for speaking out against her own sister, with some calling her out for seeking clout.

a.like wrote, “Thank God she cut you off cos what the hell is this??????. … You obviously have always been there for the clout and have things in mind against her”

everything_queensley wrote, “We have moved on please, y’all should sort your family issues yourselves!”

sweet_annie wrote, “If you have supportive and loving family members you don’t know what God did you!!smh”

beauty_emem wrote, “Some families are the real enemy”

bestbuyfashionstore wrote, “Haa Karimo. This is too much. Karimo, this girl is your sister and blood now. Why doing this? You have children as well. Haba!!!”

thrift_by_bewa1 wrote, “Nigeria changed the narrative of what family is all about, cause I

don’t understand what people who call themselves family come to social media and do lately, even sworn enemies do better, nonsense.”

abaia_udi wrote, “I pray in Mohbads next life, he comes from a family of Love, married to a lovely woman from a good family and live, live a long, peaceful, fulfilled and happy life. Amen.”

Watch below;

