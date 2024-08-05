Nigerian blogger, Tosin Silverdam recently shared a video on Instagram that appears to show the former internet stars, Happie Boys, struggling on the streets.

The video has sparked concern among viewers.

In the video, the two are seen outside a shop, with one sitting on a chair and the other standing nearby in their usual outfit.

However, the audio is unclear, making it difficult to understand what they are saying.

Tosin Silverdam captioned the video, suggesting that the Happie Boys ‘ current situation may be the result of a curse from OPM Pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

He wrote:

“You guys remember Happie Boys, look at them now. They are back to square one, from grass to grace then back to grass. I guess the curse the OPM pastor laid on them is working. They ruined their chances.”

Watch below;

