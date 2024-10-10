2024 is the year, we have seen unlikely pairs come together, joining forces for the first time, and a growing acceptance that creative synergy is the lifeline of the genre. More than ever, collaborations have become the go-to strategy in the music industry, proving to be a winning formula.

Here are the 10 best Afrobeat collaborations in 2024 so far.

10 Best Afrobeat Collaborations in 2024 so Far

Simi x Tiwa Savage – “Men Are Crazy”

For years, fans have debated whether Afrobeats’ top female artists truly avoid working together. Although some of these conversations may have been off-base, there were a few truths to the claim. However, Simi and Tiwa Savage put these discussions to rest with their hit “Men Are Crazy.” The track is a stunning fusion of their talents, delivering a sonic masterpiece that also stands as a cultural milestone. It’s a long-awaited collaboration that exceeded expectations.

Kold Af x Aema – “No Pity”

Kold Af and Aema’s “No Pity” is a rebellious anthem in Afrobeats, with its sharp critique of patriarchy. This three-track EP expands on the sounds bubbling in the underground scene, showcasing the unique synergy between both artists. The collaboration brings a refreshing and bold take to the genre.

Ayo Maff x Fireboy DML – “Dealer”

“Dealer” is a prime example of how collaborations can elevate both artists involved. Fireboy DML lends his star power to Ayo Maff’s poignant single, creating one of the most memorable Afrobeats tracks of the year. The result is a smooth, polished song that speaks to the strength of creative partnerships.

10Ten x Qing Madi – “Problem Choke”

A sonic paradise is the best way to describe “Problem Choke.” Industry heavyweight 10Ten teamed up with rising star Qing Madi to deliver what many are calling one of the standout songs of 2024. With its vibrant sound and expert production, this track sets a new bar for future collaborations.

Ruger x Bnxn – “RnB”

This collaboration came as a surprise to many, given the fan rivalry between Ruger and Bnxn. However, their joint project, “RnB,” put all the online squabbles to rest. The high-quality production and seamless blending of their styles turned this unexpected duet into one of the year’s finest.

Azanti x Psycho YP – “Naija Funk”

Azanti and Psycho YP teamed up for “Naija Funk,” which has quickly become a fan favorite. The song is catchy, innovative, and a strong contender for the best collaboration of 2024. Their shared understanding of Afrobeats’ evolution shines through in every beat.

Joeboy x Qing Madi – “Adenuga”

Joeboy, a household name in Afrobeats, tapped into the rising talent of Qing Madi for “Adenuga,” an Afro-pop gem. Both artists delivered stellar performances, further cementing Qing Madi’s rise to fame in 2024 and offering listeners a beautiful blend of vocals and rhythm.

Young Jhn x Kizz Daniel x Seyi Vibez – “Big Big Things”

Young Jhn consistently delivers hits, but his single “Big Big Things” featuring Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez is on another level. The trio reunites in perfect harmony, crafting one of the biggest songs of the year with this energetic and addictive track.

Vibez Inc x Seyi Vibez x Muheez – “Instagram”

Seyi Vibez has transitioned from a rising star to a label owner, and “Instagram,” featuring his signee Muheez, is proof of his growth. This street-pop hit highlights the power of mentorship and collaboration, as both Seyi and Muheez bring their A-game.

Victony x Asake – “Stubborn”

“Stubborn” is a masterclass in the art of collaboration. With production credits from Sarz, Ktizo, Western Weiss, and 1Mind, Victony and Asake create a song that defies the odds. Despite many hands in the mix, the track flows smoothly, proving that when done right, collaboration can produce timeless results.