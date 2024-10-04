From iconic sold-out venues to shocking chart positions, Burna Boy (Damini Oguku) has broken barriers, set new records and attained new heights many had often viewed as impossible for Nigerian artists to date.

Burna Boy has become an inspirational figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The multiple award-winning singer who has often challenged the barriers and looked for a way to break from the norm has now become one of the most influential figures in music to date not just in Nigeria or Africa but in the world as a whole.

We compiled Burna Boy’s iconic records and achievements over the years in the industry which is why we have curated a list of records Burna Boy hold in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

4 Records Burna Boy Holds in the Nigerian Music Industry

Here are astonishing records only the Grammy award-winning singer and performer, Burna Boy holds in the Nigerian music industry.

First Nigerian album to top the Official UK Albums Chart

In 2023 with the release of his ‘I Told Them’ album, Burna Boy became the first and only Nigerian artist to debut at number one on the official UK Albums chart breaking his record of the highest peak position he held at number 2 with his ‘Love Damini’ album. To date, ‘I Told Them’ remains the first and only album to ever achieve such a feat.

First Nigerian artist to perform at the Grammy Awards main ceremony

On January 22, 2024, Burna Boy was unveiled as the first Nigerian artist to ever grace the stage and deliver an unforgettable performance at the main ceremony of the Grammy Awards.

This achievement followed his initial achievement of performing at the pre-ceremony and also bagging an award in 2021 with his album, ‘Twice As Tall.’

First African artist to sell out the Scotiabank Arena 2 days in a row

Burna Boy took his ‘I Told Them’ tour to Toronto, Canada in 2024 made history and set a new record by becoming the first African artist to sell out the 19,000-capacity Scotiabank Arena for two consecutive days.

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, he performed at the iconic venue, teasing fans with an upcoming project as he premiered an unreleased song.

This, however, wasn’t the only highlight of the first day. Having already sold out a concert in Chicago, the singer thrilled the audience with a medley of his biggest hits.

Despite the back-to-back shows, Burna Boy showed no signs of fatigue on the second sold-out night. He delivered another unforgettable performance, creating a unique experience for the fans who had come to witness his renowned live show once again.

First African artist to sell out the London Stadium twice

Burna Boy set a new record of the first and only African artist to sell out the 90,000 capacity London Stadium not once but twice.

The singer took his ‘Love Damini’ tour to the London stadium in 2023 and followed up once again with the ‘I Told Them’ tour in 2024 selling out the same venue once again.

For Burna Boy, achievements and new records have become inevitable and are always associated with his name. It is important to celebrate such a music icon in the industry today.