Wizkid’s remarkable journey from a promising young artist to a global music icon is proof of his talent, hard work, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

His awards and recognitions not only highlight his contributions to the music industry but also reflect his role in bringing Afrobeats to a global audience. He has been a dominant force in the music industry, both locally and internationally, since his breakthrough.

Known for his unique sound that blends Afrobeat, reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop, Wizkid has won numerous awards and accolades over his career. This article provides a detailed list of awards won by Wizkid.

Detailed List of Awards Won by Wizkid

BET Awards

Best International Act: Africa (2012)

Best International Act: Africa (2014)

Best International Act: Africa (2015)

Best International Act: Africa (2017)

Best International Act (2020)

Best Collaboration for Essence (with Justin Bieber and Tems) (2022)

Billboard Music Awards

Top Streaming Song (Audio) for One Dance (with Drake & Kyla) (2017)

Top R&B Collaboration for Essence (with Tems) (2022)

Grammy Awards

Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl (with Beyoncé, Saint Jhn, and Blue Ivy Carter) (2021)

MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA)

Best New Act (2011)

Best Pop (2013)

Best Collaboration for Show You the Money (Remix) with Tyga (2015)

Song of the Year for Ojuelegba (2015)

Artist of the Year (2016)

Best Male (2016)

Best Collaboration for Soweto Baby (with DJ Maphorisa and DJ Bucks) (2016)

Best Music Video for BROWN SKIN GIRL (2021)

MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA)

Best Worldwide Act (2016)

Best African Act (2016)

Best African Act (2021)

MOBO Awards Won by Wizkid

Best African Act (2011)

Best African Act (2012)

Best African Act (2013)

Best African Act (2014)

Best African Act (2015)

Best International Act (2016)

Best African Act (2016)

Best International Act (2020)

Soul Train Music Awards

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award for Brown Skin Girl (with Beyoncé, Saint Jhn, and Blue Ivy Carter) (2019)

Best Collaboration for Essence (with Tems) (2021)

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Hip-Hop Song of the Year for One Dance (with Drake & Kyla) (2017)

Afrobeats Artist of the Year

Headies Awards

Next Rated (2011)

Artist of the Year (2012)

Best R&B/Pop Album for Superstar (2012)

Best Collabo for Fine Lady with Lynxxx (2013)

Best Collabo for Bad Girl (with Banky W) (2012)

Hip Hop World Revelation of the Year (2012)

Best R&B/Pop Album for Ayo (2014)

Best Collabo for Pull Over with Kcee (2014)

Song of the Year for Ojuelegba (2015)

Best Pop Single for Ojuelegba (2015)

Best R&B/Pop Album for Ayo (2015)

Artist of the Year (2016)

Song of the Year for Fever (2019)

Best Collaboration for Soco (featuring Terri, Spotless, and Ceeza Milli) (2019)

Artist of the Year (2021)

Album of the Year for Made In Lagos (2022)

Best Collabo for Essence (2022)

Best Collabo for Ma Lo (2018)

Nigerian Entertainment Awards

Best New Act of the Year (2010)

Hottest Single of the Year for Holla at Your Boy (2011)

Best Pop/R&B Artist of the Year (2011)

Best Album of the Year for Superstar (2011)

Music Video of the Year (Artist & Director) for Pakurumo (2012)

Best Single of the Year for Azonto (2013)

Best Pop/R&B Artist of the Year (2013)

Best Male Artiste (2014)

Hottest Single of the Year for Ojuelegba (2015)

Best Music Video of the Year (Artist & Director) for Ojuelegba (2015)

Best Male Artist (2015)

Best Male Artist (2017)

Ghana Music Awards won by Wizkid

African Artiste of the Year (2012)

African Artist of the Year (2014)

African Artiste of the Year (2017)

SoundCity MVP Awards

African Artist of the Year (2016)

Best Male MVP (2016)

Digital Artiste of the Year (2016)

AFRIMA (All Africa Music Awards)

Best African Act (2013)

Best West African Artiste Male (2015)

Artiste of the Year (2015)

Song of the Year for Ojuelegba (2015)

Best Male West Africa

Artist of the Year (2016)

Best West African Artist (2016)

Channel O Music Video Awards

Most Gifted Newcomer Video for Holla at Your Boy (2011)

Most Gifted Duo/Group/Featuring Video for Carry Go (with D’Prince) (2013)

Most Gifted West African Video of the Year for Azonto (2012)

Most Gifted Video of the Year (Africa) for Azonto (2013)

Most Gifted Male Video for Azonto (2013)

Most Gifted Duo/Group/Featuring Video for Slow Down with R2Bees (2014)

Dynamix All Youth Awards

Promising Artiste of the Year (2010)

Best New Artist (2011)

Artiste of the Year (2012)

African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA)

Best African Act (2013)

Artist of the Year (2014)

Best West African Artist (2014)

Artist of the Year (2015)

Song of the Year for Ojuelegba (2015)

Best Male West Africa (2015)

City People Entertainment Awards

Musician of the Year (Male) (2012)

Musician of the Year (Male) (2013)

Musician of the Year (Male) (2014)

Music Artist of the Year (Male) (2015)

