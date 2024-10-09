Veteran Nigerian rapper Phyno has redefined Igbo culture for a generation of hip-hop lovers. With the release of his fifth studio album, Full Time Job, Phyno reaffirms his place in the Nigerian music industry while continuing to evolve musically. As he explains, “The whole idea is that greatness is a full time job. Anyone you see that’s super successful, from the musicians to the footballers, everyone worked overtime.”

The journey to Full Time Job wasn’t straightforward. Phyno started working on a new album in early 2023 but ultimately scrapped it, restarting the process in April 2024. This decision led to a project that captures a wide array of genres, from rap and highlife to R&B and gospel. “I feel like I have a lot of genres on the album that are really needed,” Phyno says.

Phyno’s range is evident throughout Full Time Job. Tracks like the album opener, “It’s Nothing,” feature Southeast-based content creator Emaodiaa, blending Phyno’s confident rhymes with narrative hype. This is reminiscent of his classic No Guts, No Glory, where Phyno set the tone for his career with a distinct intro that captured listeners’ attention.

Phyno’s collaborative spirit shines on Full-Time Job. He works seamlessly with U.K. rap heavyweights Chip and ArrDee, while Nigerian stars Cheque, FAVE, Burna Boy, and Flavour contribute to tracks like “Back Outside” and “Do I (Remix).” The production is equally top-notch, with seasoned producers Major Bangz, Duktor Sett, and JaySynths providing beats that elevate the music.

“I get into the studio and allow the music to take control,” Phyno says of his creative process. He emphasizes the importance of creating timeless music, focusing less on chasing hits and more on delivering a cohesive body of work. “If you want a good body of work, let the music speak for you. I want a project that people can play from beginning to end, not just feel like a DJ in the club playing from one tempo to another.”

Phyno’s journey in the music industry has been marked by his ability to stay true to his roots while continuously evolving. His 2014 album, No Guts, No Glory, showcased his impressive artistry and positioned him as a cultural bridge between rap and Afrobeats. Throughout his career, Phyno has consistently highlighted his Igbo heritage, whether through the narratives of his songs or the cultural references embedded in his work.

One of the standout tracks on Full Time Job is “Grateful,” where Phyno samples the 2004 gospel classic, “Kporo Ya Isi Na Ala” by Njideka and Gozie Okeke. This song touches on Phyno’s connection to his past while maintaining a modern feel, bridging generations of music lovers. “There’s a lot of inspiration to get from that record,” Phyno shares, acknowledging the gospel’s profound influence on those who grew up in Nigeria’s Southeast.

Phyno has also been instrumental in uplifting the next generation of Igbo artists. His verse on “HERO,” a track by emerging rapper Aguero Banks, showcases Phyno’s ability to blend his technical rap skills with a deep respect for his cultural legacy. His influence extends beyond his own music, as he recently executive produced King, the sophomore album of Jeriq, another rising star in the Igbo rap scene.

Reflecting on his career, Phyno acknowledges the impact of fatherhood and his new experiences on his latest work. “My last album was in 2021. I wasn’t a father then, now I am. I have passed through different stages that molded me and gave me new experiences to deliver an album with substance,” he says.

Phyno’s commitment to his craft is clear. He thrives on collaboration and new experiences, using these to fuel his creativity. Even in an era where social media exposes more of his private life than he may prefer, Phyno remains focused on his mission to create music that speaks to his fans and represents his culture. “I do this because I love to do it,” he says.