When Don Jazzy, one of Nigeria’s leading producers and label executives, returned to Nigeria in 2004 to co-found Mo’ Hits Records with D’Banj, the Afrobeats landscape was still emerging. The genre was heavily influenced by hip-hop, and its artists were still carving out a unique identity, sound, and message for their music.

Don Jazzy’s entry into the scene stood out for several reasons. Primarily a producer with a keen musical ear, he honed his skills working with JJC Skillz and at VERY GOOD Beats — the production division of Kanye West’s GOOD Music label. His production expertise, coupled with sharp business acumen, allowed him to not only shape the Nigerian music industry but also elevate its production standards, originality, and contemporary appeal. Collaborating closely with D’Banj until Mo’ Hits dissolved, Jazzy produced modern classics like “Mobolowowon” (2005), “Why Me” (2006), and “Fall in Love” (2008), leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape.

Over the past two decades, Jazzy has reinvented himself while propelling at least two generations of talent into the spotlight. This ability to stay in sync with music’s evolving trends is a rare feat, especially for someone who began his career in the early 2000s, yet remains a key force in shaping the industry.

With recent controversies, like Wizkid’s jab calling Jazzy an “influencer” amidst an online feud with Davido, it’s worth revisiting the milestones that cement Jazzy’s role as a pioneer and visionary in Nigerian music.

Building Nigeria’s Multi-Generational Record Labels

In 2012, when D’Banj and Jazzy parted ways, Mo’ Hits Records — home to major Afrobeats stars like Wande Coal, D’Prince, and Dr. SID — also came to an end. From this, Jazzy launched Mavin Records, which would go on to cultivate a new wave of artists, including Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Tiwa Savage, and Di’Ja, along with former Mo’ Hits talents Dr. SID and D’Prince. Mavin’s early roster bridged the original sounds of Nigerian music with the vibrant potential of the genre’s future. Group tracks like “Dorobucci” (2014) and “Adaobi” (2014) not only launched careers but also sparked cultural trends and widespread fan engagement.

In recent years, artists like Rema, Ayra Starr, Crayon, and Johnny Drille have emerged under Mavin, guided by Jazzy’s leadership. Jazzy’s influence in their development keeps him at the forefront of Nigerian music, continually nurturing the genre’s evolution.

A Talent for Meaningful Collaborations

One of Jazzy’s greatest strengths lies in his ability to bring out the best in his artists, both individually and in collaborations. Songs like “Dorobucci” and “Won Da Mo” (2022) showcase the chemistry that Mavin artists share, which often turns their joint efforts into hits. Even during Mo’ Hits Records’ era, collaborations brought together diverse influences — from D’Banj’s pop sensibilities to Wande Coal’s R&B style and Dr. SID’s hip-hop edge — capturing the essence of Afrobeats through constant experimentation and local flavor.

Shaping the Sound of Afrobeats and Afropop

In a 2023 interview with Fisayo Fosudo, Jazzy shared his vision of building an ecosystem, not just launching artists. This mission is evident in his impact on Afropop’s sound. His work with D’Banj, Wande Coal, and D’Prince dominated Afrobeats for years, blending local sounds with global elements like hip-hop. Artists today still cite Coal’s work with Jazzy as a benchmark. Collaborating with Tiwa Savage, Jazzy helped create a distinctly African sound that suited her dynamic image, with hits like “My Darling” (2014) and “Eminado” (2014) that embraced a percussion-rich, bass-heavy vibe, embodying Nigerian rhythms while engaging listeners worldwide. For over 20 years, Jazzy has shown an unmatched talent for crafting music that consistently captivates.