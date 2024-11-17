From the mean streets of Lagos to the gritty underworld of organized crime, we have curated the most edge-of-your-seat Nigerian films that’ll keep you hooked this holiday.

15 Action Nollywood Movies to Watch This Christmas

1. Brotherhood (2022)

Two brothers (Falz and Tobi Bakre) who lost their parents growing up fall on the opposite side of the law. One becomes a street criminal, the other, a police officer. During a crackdown on his criminal brother’s gang, sole dark secrets about their past start to surface. Sam Dede, Ronke Oshodi Oke, and Basketmouth star in this, too. It’s showing on Prime Video.

2. Gangs of Lagos (2023)

Gangs of Lagos is a raw look at the underbelly of Lagos. This film explores the lives of two rival gangs as they fight for dominance in Lagos streets. Amidst the chaos, a hot battle of loyalty, power tussle and personal demons unfolds. Tobi Bakre, Chike Igwe, Adesua Etomi and Zlatan Ibile are action stars in this film. It’s also showing on Prime Video.

3. Sugar Rush (2019)

After three smart and savvy sisters discover $800,000 belonging to a notorious crime boss, they devise a plan to escape with the cash. Soon the crime boss and the financial crimes commissions chase after them. The cast includes Adesua Etomi, Bimbo Ademoye and Bisola Aiyeola. Streaming on Netflix.

4. The Black Book (2023)

A retired assassin and father (Richard Mofe-Damijo) goes on a revenge mission after a corrupt police unit unjustly frames his son (Olumide Oworu) as a kidnapper and murders him. The bereaved father makes sure to get his lick back. Streaming on Netflix.

5. Eje ati Wura (2011)

A group of friends goes on a mission to retrieve gold for a client. But one betrays the group and runs away with the loot. Everything descends into blood and ruins as they plan to take him out. Murphy Afolabi, Gentle Jack, Kelvin Ikeduba, and Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo) feature in this film. Streaming on Dailymotion.

6. Kesari: The King (2023)

An ancient God with superpowers reappears in modern Nigeria and transforms into a criminal who uses his loot to help the poor. It’s a Nigerian Robin Hood epic if you ask me. The cast includes Femi Adebayo, Fadeke Adesanya and Ibrahim Yekini. Streaming on Netflix.

7. Jagun Jagun (2023)

In this thrilling epic film, a young man (Lateef Adedimeji) joins an army, but things quickly go sideways as he falls in love with a lady (Bukunmi Oluwashina) and clashes with a sociopath warlord (Femi Adebayo). Streaming on Netflix.

8. House of Ga’a (2024)

The film follows the story of Bashorun Ga’a, who dethrones the kings he serves and will do anything to be the most powerful man. Only his own blood can neutralise or take him out. House of Ga’a features actors like Femi Branch, Funke Akindele, and Mike Folarin. Streaming on Netflix.

9. Tokunbo (2024)

A former car smuggler swings into action to kidnap and deliver a top government official’s daughter after his family gets threatened. Adunni Ade, Sunday Aaron and Gideon Okeke are cast members. Streaming on Netflix.

10. Ratnik (2020)

Bolanle Ninalowo, Osas Ighodaro and Meg Otanwa feature in this dystopian action film about a World War 3 soldier who returns home to find her sister consumed by a chemical substance. Another war breaks out as she tries to help her sister’s situation. Streaming on YouTube.

11. Rattlesnake (2020)

Rattlesnake is a crime thriller and a remake of Amaka Igwe’s 1995 film of the same title. It follows the story of a young man who plans and executes numerous high-risk heists but gains too many enemies in the process. The film stars Stan Nze, Chiwetalu Agu and Osas Ighodaro. Streaming on YouTube.

12. Badcop (2023)

This is the story of Inspector Tafari, a police officer who, because of loot and personal gains, aids criminals and their activities whenever they’re in his territory. Directed by Abbey Abimbola, the cast includes Allwell Ademola and Ademola Aderemi. It is streaming on YouTube.

13. Amina (2021)

This film is about Queen Amina, a fearsome female warrior from the 16th century. She uses her skills and strategies to defend her family’s Zazzau (now Zaria) empire. Lucy Ameh, Usman Tijani and Clarion Chukwura-Abiola star in this epic. It’s streaming on Netflix.

14. Eagle Wings (2021)

This action war film explores the experiences of a Nigerian air force fighter pilot in a battle with terrorists. Eagle Wings, starring Femi Jacobs, Francis Duru, and Sadiq Baba, has been lauded as Nigeria’s first military-based film.

15. Omo Ghetto [Part 1] (2020)

This is a story of two identical twins living separate lives. One is a responsible corporate girlie, while her twin sister controls the street as the leader of an all-female gang. After an unfortunate incident reveals the circumstances of their birth, they begin to understand the reason for the gangster’s dangerous behaviours. It stars Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus. It’s streaming on YouTube.