Brief history

The first Academy Awards presentation was held on May 16, 1929, at a private dinner function at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, with an audience of about 270 people. The post-awards party was held at the Mayfair Hotel. The cost of guest tickets for that night’s ceremony was $5 – $89 at 2023 prices. Fifteen statuettes were awarded, honoring artists, directors, and other participants in the film-making industry of the time, for their works during the 1927–28 period. The ceremony ran for 15 minutes.

For this first ceremony, winners were announced to the media three months earlier. For the second ceremony in 1930, and the rest of the first decade, the results were given to newspapers for publication at 11:00 pm on the night of the awards. In 1940, the Los Angeles Times announced the winners before the ceremony began. As a result, in 1941 the Academy started using a sealed envelope to reveal the names of the winners.

The term “Oscar” is a registered trademark of the AMPAS. In the Italian language, it is used generically to refer to any award or award ceremony, regardless of which field.

African Films That Have Been Nominated for Oscars

1. Black Girl (1966) – Senegal

Director : Ousmane Sembène

: Ousmane Sembène Oscar Category: Best Foreign Language Film (Entry)

“Black Girl,” directed by the legendary Ousmane Sembène, is widely regarded as a groundbreaking work in African cinema. The film tells the story of Diouana, a young Senegalese woman who moves to France to work as a domestic helper for a French family, only to face dehumanization and racial discrimination. Through a combination of raw storytelling and powerful visuals, Sembène addresses post-colonial issues and the complexities of African identity.

Though not officially nominated (it was an entry), “Black Girl” put African cinema on the world map. Its critical acclaim sparked discussions about African identity and the effects of colonialism, themes that remain relevant today.

2. The Battle of Algiers (1966) – Algeria

Director : Gillo Pontecorvo

: Gillo Pontecorvo Oscar Category: Best Foreign Language Film (Nominated)

This Italian-Algerian war film, directed by Italian filmmaker Gillo Pontecorvo, chronicles Algeria’s fight for independence from French colonial rule. Its documentary-style approach gives it a raw, gritty feel, capturing the essence of revolution and resilience.

“The Battle of Algiers” is noted for its unflinching portrayal of guerrilla warfare and human rights abuses, showing both sides of the conflict with stark realism. It earned multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Foreign Language Film, and remains a powerful depiction of the fight for freedom. The film’s influence can be seen in many modern war and protest films.

3. Xala (1975) – Senegal

Director : Ousmane Sembène

: Ousmane Sembène Oscar Category: Best Foreign Language Film (Entry)

Ousmane Sembène’s “Xala” is a satirical drama that explores the absurdities of post-colonial African society. The story follows a corrupt businessman who, on his wedding day, finds himself afflicted with a “curse” that renders him impotent. Sembène uses this narrative to critique the corruption and hypocrisy within the political elite.

“Xala” was entered as Senegal’s submission for Best Foreign Language Film. Although it did not secure a nomination, its social critique, humor, and bold storytelling contributed to Sembène’s legacy as the father of African cinema and emphasized African stories that highlight pressing societal issues.

4. Tsotsi (2005) – South Africa

Director : Gavin Hood

: Gavin Hood Oscar Category: Best Foreign Language Film (Won)

South African cinema gained worldwide recognition with “Tsotsi,” a film directed by Gavin Hood that tells the story of a young gangster in Johannesburg who discovers an infant in the back seat of a car he has stolen. The discovery leads him to confront his violent lifestyle and reflect on his humanity.

“Tsotsi” won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, marking a significant milestone for African cinema. The film’s exploration of poverty, violence, and redemption in post-apartheid South Africa resonated with audiences globally, highlighting the struggles and resilience of South Africa’s underprivileged communities.

5. Days of Glory” (2006) – Algeria/Morocco/Tunisia

Director : Rachid Bouchareb

: Rachid Bouchareb Oscar Category: Best Foreign Language Film (Nominated)

“Days of Glory” is a historical drama that follows North African soldiers who fought for France during World War II. Directed by Rachid Bouchareb, the film sheds light on the experiences of these soldiers, who were often marginalized and faced discrimination despite their sacrifices.

The film was co-produced by Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia, and its Oscar nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category brought attention to the underrepresented stories of African soldiers in European wars. It served as a reminder of the continent’s contributions to global history and raised questions about post-war racial discrimination faced by African veterans.

6. Timbuktu (2014) – Mauritania

Director : Abderrahmane Sissako

: Abderrahmane Sissako Oscar Category: Best Foreign Language Film (Nominated)

“Timbuktu,” directed by Mauritanian filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako, is a powerful narrative about life under jihadist rule in Mali. The film is set in the legendary city of Timbuktu, where residents are suddenly subject to strict laws imposed by militant extremists. Sissako’s work humanizes the characters, showing how they navigate their lives amidst oppressive rule.

The film’s Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film underscored Sissako’s ability to tell compelling, humane stories that address global issues such as extremism, oppression, and the resilience of the human spirit. “Timbuktu” was celebrated for its stunning cinematography, emotional depth, and courageous storytelling.

7. The Man Who Sold His Skin (2020) – Tunisia

Director : Kaouther Ben Hania

: Kaouther Ben Hania Oscar Category: Best International Feature Film (Nominated)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin,” directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, is a bold and innovative film that tells the story of a Syrian refugee who becomes a work of art, literally allowing his skin to be tattooed in exchange for freedom. The film addresses themes of exploitation, freedom, and the commodification of human suffering.

The film’s nomination in the Best International Feature Film category marked another proud moment for African cinema on the Oscar stage. Its exploration of modern art, migration, and personal sacrifice resonated with audiences, emphasizing the power of African cinema to tackle pressing global issues with creativity and depth.

