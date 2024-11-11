What are Academy Awards?
Brief history
The first Academy Awards presentation was held on May 16, 1929, at a private dinner function at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, with an audience of about 270 people. The post-awards party was held at the Mayfair Hotel. The cost of guest tickets for that night’s ceremony was $5 – $89 at 2023 prices. Fifteen statuettes were awarded, honoring artists, directors, and other participants in the film-making industry of the time, for their works during the 1927–28 period. The ceremony ran for 15 minutes.
For this first ceremony, winners were announced to the media three months earlier. For the second ceremony in 1930, and the rest of the first decade, the results were given to newspapers for publication at 11:00 pm on the night of the awards. In 1940, the Los Angeles Times announced the winners before the ceremony began. As a result, in 1941 the Academy started using a sealed envelope to reveal the names of the winners.
The term “Oscar” is a registered trademark of the AMPAS. In the Italian language, it is used generically to refer to any award or award ceremony, regardless of which field.
African Films That Have Been Nominated for Oscars
1. Black Girl (1966) – Senegal
- Director: Ousmane Sembène
- Oscar Category: Best Foreign Language Film (Entry)
“Black Girl,” directed by the legendary Ousmane Sembène, is widely regarded as a groundbreaking work in African cinema. The film tells the story of Diouana, a young Senegalese woman who moves to France to work as a domestic helper for a French family, only to face dehumanization and racial discrimination. Through a combination of raw storytelling and powerful visuals, Sembène addresses post-colonial issues and the complexities of African identity.
Though not officially nominated (it was an entry), “Black Girl” put African cinema on the world map. Its critical acclaim sparked discussions about African identity and the effects of colonialism, themes that remain relevant today.
2. The Battle of Algiers (1966) – Algeria
- Director: Gillo Pontecorvo
- Oscar Category: Best Foreign Language Film (Nominated)
This Italian-Algerian war film, directed by Italian filmmaker Gillo Pontecorvo, chronicles Algeria’s fight for independence from French colonial rule. Its documentary-style approach gives it a raw, gritty feel, capturing the essence of revolution and resilience.
“The Battle of Algiers” is noted for its unflinching portrayal of guerrilla warfare and human rights abuses, showing both sides of the conflict with stark realism. It earned multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Foreign Language Film, and remains a powerful depiction of the fight for freedom. The film’s influence can be seen in many modern war and protest films.
3. Xala (1975) – Senegal
- Director: Ousmane Sembène
- Oscar Category: Best Foreign Language Film (Entry)
Ousmane Sembène’s “Xala” is a satirical drama that explores the absurdities of post-colonial African society. The story follows a corrupt businessman who, on his wedding day, finds himself afflicted with a “curse” that renders him impotent. Sembène uses this narrative to critique the corruption and hypocrisy within the political elite.
“Xala” was entered as Senegal’s submission for Best Foreign Language Film. Although it did not secure a nomination, its social critique, humor, and bold storytelling contributed to Sembène’s legacy as the father of African cinema and emphasized African stories that highlight pressing societal issues.
4. Tsotsi (2005) – South Africa
- Director: Gavin Hood
- Oscar Category: Best Foreign Language Film (Won)
South African cinema gained worldwide recognition with “Tsotsi,” a film directed by Gavin Hood that tells the story of a young gangster in Johannesburg who discovers an infant in the back seat of a car he has stolen. The discovery leads him to confront his violent lifestyle and reflect on his humanity.
“Tsotsi” won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, marking a significant milestone for African cinema. The film’s exploration of poverty, violence, and redemption in post-apartheid South Africa resonated with audiences globally, highlighting the struggles and resilience of South Africa’s underprivileged communities.
5. Days of Glory” (2006) – Algeria/Morocco/Tunisia
- Director: Rachid Bouchareb
- Oscar Category: Best Foreign Language Film (Nominated)
“Days of Glory” is a historical drama that follows North African soldiers who fought for France during World War II. Directed by Rachid Bouchareb, the film sheds light on the experiences of these soldiers, who were often marginalized and faced discrimination despite their sacrifices.
The film was co-produced by Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia, and its Oscar nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category brought attention to the underrepresented stories of African soldiers in European wars. It served as a reminder of the continent’s contributions to global history and raised questions about post-war racial discrimination faced by African veterans.
6. Timbuktu (2014) – Mauritania
- Director: Abderrahmane Sissako
- Oscar Category: Best Foreign Language Film (Nominated)
“Timbuktu,” directed by Mauritanian filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako, is a powerful narrative about life under jihadist rule in Mali. The film is set in the legendary city of Timbuktu, where residents are suddenly subject to strict laws imposed by militant extremists. Sissako’s work humanizes the characters, showing how they navigate their lives amidst oppressive rule.
The film’s Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film underscored Sissako’s ability to tell compelling, humane stories that address global issues such as extremism, oppression, and the resilience of the human spirit. “Timbuktu” was celebrated for its stunning cinematography, emotional depth, and courageous storytelling.
7. The Man Who Sold His Skin (2020) – Tunisia
- Director: Kaouther Ben Hania
- Oscar Category: Best International Feature Film (Nominated)
“The Man Who Sold His Skin,” directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, is a bold and innovative film that tells the story of a Syrian refugee who becomes a work of art, literally allowing his skin to be tattooed in exchange for freedom. The film addresses themes of exploitation, freedom, and the commodification of human suffering.
The film’s nomination in the Best International Feature Film category marked another proud moment for African cinema on the Oscar stage. Its exploration of modern art, migration, and personal sacrifice resonated with audiences, emphasizing the power of African cinema to tackle pressing global issues with creativity and depth.
8. Bobi Wine: The People’s President (2022) – Uganda
9. Four Daughters (2023) – Tunisia
10. The Man Who Mends Women (2015) – Democratic Republic of Congo
While it did not win, The Man Who Mends Women gained international acclaim and was a contender for the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. Directed by Thierry Michel, the documentary explores the work of Dr. Denis Mukwege, a Congolese gynecologist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who treats survivors of sexual violence in the DRC. The film’s Oscar nomination was instrumental in bringing global awareness to the human rights issues faced by women in conflict zones.
11. The Nile Hilton Incident (2017) – Egypt
Although not an Oscar winner, The Nile Hilton Incident was a critical success and Egypt’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category. Directed by Tarik Saleh, this noir thriller follows a detective investigating a murder in Cairo, uncovering a complex web of corruption. Its nomination highlighted the impact of African noir storytelling on an international level.
12. Yesterday (2004) – South Africa
South Africa’s Yesterday was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2005 Oscars. Directed by Darrell Roodt, it tells the poignant story of a rural South African woman living with HIV/AIDS, highlighting the struggles faced by many in rural communities and the impact of the AIDS epidemic. Though it did not win, Yesterday remains a landmark African film that brought attention to critical health issues.
The Road Ahead for African Films at the Oscars
As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, African filmmakers have more platforms to showcase their work, and African narratives are finding appreciative audiences worldwide. Despite these successes, African cinema still faces significant challenges. Financial and distribution barriers continue to limit access to international platforms like the Oscars.
Moreover, the Western-centric nature of the Oscars means that many unique African films may not receive the recognition they deserve. However, as more African filmmakers continue to break barriers, there is growing optimism that African cinema will only become stronger and more widely recognized in global arenas.
The Academy has taken steps to diversify its voting members, which may create more opportunities for African films to be seen and appreciated. With increased support, visibility, and funding, African films can continue to evolve and make even greater strides, showcasing the continent’s talent and rich stories on the world stage.
