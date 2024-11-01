Global music sensation Davido drops his latest single, Awuke, featuring rising artist YG Marley.

Announcing the launch on social media on yesterday, 31st October 2024, Davido invited fans to join him in the YouTube premiere chat, promising an exciting virtual experience for fans eager to catch the new track’s debut.

In his post, Davido expressed excitement about the release, sharing, “AWUKE OUT NOW! I’ll see you in the YouTube Premiere chat in 10 min!”

His collaboration with YG Marley has generated buzz in the music community, with Awuke anticipated to be another major hit in Davido’s career, known for chart-topping hits and influential collaborations.

Fans can listen to the new track across streaming platforms and watch the video via Davido’s official YouTube channel.