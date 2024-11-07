US President-elect Donald Trump’s net worth is currently estimated at $6.49 billion. His wealth has grown by $3.4 billion since the start of the year. Trump’s largest asset is his stake in Trump Media & Technology Group.
The value of this stake has fluctuated significantly in recent weeks. Trump’s other assets include real estate, digital assets, and royalties.
Donald Trump’s net worth, valued at approximately $6.49 billion, recently decreased by $45.9 million, or 1.5%, according to Bloomberg. Despite this downturn, Trump’s wealth has grown significantly this year, rising by $3.4 billion — an impressive 110% increase.
Most of Trump’s wealth comes from real estate, including Trump Tower and a stake in 1290 Avenue of the Americas. He also owns part of Trump Media & Technology Group, which has seen its stock price change a lot recently.
Major Holdings and Recent Volatility in DJT Stock
Trump owns around 57% of Trump Media & Technology Group. On October 29, 2024, DJT shares reached a high of $51.51, pushing Trump’s stake value to approximately $5.9 billion. However, a sudden sell-off followed, leading to a dramatic decline of about $2.4 billion by November 2, with shares now down roughly 34% from the October peak. Trading volatility has persisted, including halts on Election Day, November 5, due to rapid price drops.
Assets and Diversification Beyond Real Estate
Apart from his media holdings, Trump’s wealth stems from a diverse range of assets. His real estate portfolio includes prominent properties like Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump Tower in Manhattan, a stake in 1290 Avenue of the Americas valued at $500 million, and Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort, valued at $300 million. Trump has also ventured into digital assets, with notable earnings from cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
