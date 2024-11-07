US President-elect Donald Trump’s net worth is currently estimated at $6.49 billion. His wealth has grown by $3.4 billion since the start of the year. Trump’s largest asset is his stake in Trump Media & Technology Group.

Donald Trump’s net worth, valued at approximately $6.49 billion, recently decreased by $45.9 million, or 1.5%, according to Bloomberg. Despite this downturn, Trump’s wealth has grown significantly this year, rising by $3.4 billion — an impressive 110% increase.

