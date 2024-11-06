The South African rand slid against a buoyant dollar on Wednesday as “ Trump trades ” surged, after Donald Trump claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election according to Reuters.

At 0851 GMT, the rand traded at 17.5775 against the dollar , down 1.1% on its previous close. It earlier weakened as much as 2.5% against the greenback. The dollar was set for its biggest one-day rise since March 2020 and was last up 1.5% against a basket of currencies.

Republican Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

Trump’s victory has fuelled what’s known as “Trump trades”, said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, with markets anticipating a continuation of his policies, which could mean higher growth in the short term but also potentially inflationary pressures.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond also fell, with the yield up 5 basis points to 9.365%.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange the Top-40 (.JTOPI), opens new tab index was last down about 0.1%.