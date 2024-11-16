Nollywood has seen a remarkable evolution over the past few decades, transforming into one of the largest film industries in the world . In 2024, Nollywood continues to break new ground in terms of storytelling, production quality and box office achievements. With a unique blend of rich cultural narratives, vibrant characters, and innovative filmmaking techniques, the industry has captivated audiences both locally and internationally.

Last year, filmmaker Funke Akindele made remarkable achievements setting a new record with her movie A Tribe Called Judah. It grossed over ₦1.4 billion, making it the highest-grossing Nigerian movie of 2023.

Here is an overview of top 10 highest-grossing Nigerian movies in 2024 so far. This ranking is based on data provided by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

1. Queen Lateefah (₦260.M)

Sitting at the top of the list is Queen Lateefah by first-time cinematic producer Wumi Toriola. Currently, still showing across cinemas nationwide, it has a cumulative earning of ₦269,534,042. The movie already made an impressive start with ₦57 million in its first weekend of release. With only a month into its cinematic run, Toriola has everyone anticipating the new record Queen Lateefah will break.

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, Queen Lateefah follows the life of Lateefah Adeleke, a 30-year-old businesswoman who claims to have travelled the world, and belongs to a high society status. Her encounter with Jide Rhodes, a 35-year-old businessman reveals all her hidden secrets. Sadly, Lateefah is not who she claims she is as she was raised in abject poverty and is the only child of an illiterate mother.

She lives in a dilapidated building with eccentric neighbours. Her cool manners, fancy clothes and wild claims are a result of her greatest strength: Telling LIES. The cast includes Kunle Remi, Femi Adebayo, Nancy Isime, Bimbo Manuel, Elvina Ibru, Enioluwa, and Gbubemi Ejeye.