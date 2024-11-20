Nigeria has some of the top-ranking actors in the industry who have acquired massive amounts of wealth. These men have acquired their wealth through their creativity and other business ventures they’ve gotten into.

Several wealthy Nigerian actors have acquired wealth through their involvement in the industry. While there are too many of them, this article focuses on the top 10 of these men who are the wealthiest in the Nigerian movie industry.

Top 10 Richest Actors in Nigeria

We will be taking a look into the top 10 richest actors in Nigeria and their current net worth in 2024.

1. Jim Iyke – $4.5 Million

Jim Iyke is the #1 richest actor in Nigeria with a net worth of $4.5 Million. The veteran actor hails from Anambra state and has been in the Nollywood industry for decades. He has grown and excelled in the industry, which keeps him in the number one spot.

2. Desmond Eliot

Oluwashola Desmond Eliot is one of the richest Nigerian actors. Although now fully invested in politics, he has been in the Nigerian movie industry for decades and has starred in over 200 movies.

Currently, Desmond is the lawmaker representing the Surulere constituency, Lagos State. However, he has acquired a lot of wealth through acting. The actor’s net worth is valued at $4.2 Million, he has a multimillion Naira mansion in Lagos.

3. Zubby Michael – $3.9 Million

Number three is the Igbo actor Zubby Michael also known as Doings or Eze Ndiala. He is one of the richest actors in Nollywood, with a net worth of $3.9 Million. Since joining Nollywood, Zubby Michael has starred in and produced several movies.

4. Richard Mofe Damijo – $3.5 Million

Mofe Damijo is one of the Nollywood pioneers who has remained in the industry for over 30 years. He hails from Delta State and has starred in hundreds of Nollywood movies. Popularly referred to by his initials, RMD, his net worth is valued at $3.5 Million.

The actor lives in a mansion in Imole Phase 1 and has luxury items like the Patek Phillippe Nautilus 5980R-001 worth 26 million Naira and a 400 thousand Naira Swiss wristwatch.

5. Ramsey Nouah – $3.3 Million

Ramsey Nouah is another veteran Nigerian actor who has acquired much wealth through acting and other projects he manages. Being one of the richest Nigerian actors, Ramsey has a net worth of $3.3 million, and owns a luxury mansion in Lagos.

6. Chinedu Ikedieze – $3.2 Million

Chinedu Ikedieze encountered a massive breakthrough in the Nigerian entertainment scene after acting alongside Osita Iheme in the 2003 Aki Na Ukwa film as Aki. The duo never cease to amaze the audience in all movies they partner in. Chinedu also owns houses in Abia State, an exquisite lounge in Surulere, a travelling agency, the Nizik fashion label, and a football academy.

7. Osita Iheme – $3 Million

Osita Iheme is the other half of the “Aki na Paw Paw” gang. Popularly referred to as “Paw Paw,” Osita is a veteran Nigerian actor who has been in the industry for decades and starred in countless movies. The actor’s net worth is valued at $3 million. The actor has a foundation that builds acting talents, owns a luxury mansion and a hotel business, and invests a lot in real estate.

8. Kanayo O Kanayo – $3 Million

The eight spot on the list is Nollywood star Anayo Modestus Onyekwere popularly known as Kanayo O Kanayo. He is a seasoned Nollywood star who has acquired immense wealth through his craft and other business ventures. His net worth is estimated at $3 million.

9. Odunlade Adekola – $2.1 Million

Odunlade Adekola is one of the popular Nigerian actors today who has held stage names such as; Alani Pamolekun, Sunday Dagboru, Mufu Oloosha Oko, Adebayo Aremu Abere. For many who might not have seen any of his movies, there’s still a huge chance that they’ll recognize him which is mainly due to his memes circulating on social media.

10. Chidi Mokeme – $2 million

Chidi Mokeme is #10 on the list of richest Nollywood actors with a net worth of $2 million. He is a veteran actor, producer, director, and TV host. Chidi has starred in over 200 Nollywood home videos. His acting and other business ventures have brought the actor a lot of wealth.