As we wrap up the year, our final West Africa streaming guide brings you an exciting mix of drama, comedy, suspense, and action for a cozy holiday season. From a fresh chapter in a beloved franchise to groundbreaking collaborations between Ghanaian and Nigerian filmmakers, this list offers heartwarming stories, fun-filled moments, and something for everyone.

8 Movies to Watch in West Africa This December

1. ‘Christmas in Lagos’ (Nigeria)

Nigerian filmmaker Jade Osiberu captures the festive #DettyDecember vibes in Christmas in Lagos, a romantic comedy about love and second chances. The story follows Fiyin (Teniola Aladese), who confronts the possibility of losing her true love amidst the chaos of Lagos holiday festivities. The star-studded cast includes Shaffy Bello (Big Love), Wale Ojo (The CEO), Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, Rayxia Ojo (Supacell), and Richard Mofe-Damijo (The Black Book).

2. ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ (Nigeria)

Funke Akindele returns with a new chapter in the Jenifa saga, featuring her beloved, quirky character. Everybody Loves Jenifa brings fresh adventures while addressing socio-cultural themes. The cast includes Bisola Aiyeola (Sugar Rush), Nancy Isime (Blood Sisters), Jide Kosoko (Atunwa), and Patience Ozokwor (Chief Daddy). A perfect blend of nostalgia and humor!

3. ‘One Night Guests’ (Nigeria/Ghana)

A delightful comedy centered on Christmas chaos, One Night Guests features two groups of strangers proving their invitations to a wealthy home. This rare Nigeria-Ghana collaboration stars Ini Edo (Chief Daddy), Majid Michel (A Taste of Sin), and Chidi Mokeme (Merry Men 3). A fun, lighthearted pick for the holidays.

4. ‘Demba’ (Senegal)

Directed by Mamadou Dia (Nafi’s Father), Demba tells a touching story of loss and reconciliation. As a grieving man reconnects with his estranged son, the film delves into themes of reflection and healing. Starring Awa Djiga Kane and Saikou Lo, this is a powerful, introspective holiday watch.

5. ‘Two of a Kind’ (Ghana/Nigeria)

This heartfelt story of restorative love follows a grieving resort owner striving to mend a frayed relationship. Directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Two of a Kind stars Rita Dominic (The Trade), Akosua Agyapong, and Sena Agbeko, delivering a poignant message about healing and transformation.

6. ‘Gazoua doit mourir’ (Côte d’Ivoire)

In this dark comedy, a drunken misunderstanding spirals into unexpected events that blend humor with social commentary. Directed by Fidèle Koffi (La Radio), Gazoua doit mourir features Fortuné Akakpo and Omèga David in a captivating tale of human folly and redemption.

7. ‘Opaah Noel’ (Côte d’Ivoire)

A family sitcom exploring intergenerational challenges, Opaah Noel highlights the struggles of adapting to modern life during Christmas. With a heartwarming focus on resilience, the film stars Michel Gohou (Ma Famille), delivering humor and heartfelt moments.

8. ‘Seven Doors’ (Nigeria)

In his directorial debut, Femi Adebayo (Jagun Jagun) presents Seven Doors, a drama exploring tradition, betrayal, and love. When a man is chosen for a significant tribal role, his relationship is tested. The film stars Chioma Akpota (Gangs of Lagos) and Adebayo Salami (King of Thieves).

Whether you’re in the mood for romance, laughter, or deep reflection, these films will make your holiday season special. Grab some popcorn, relax, and enjoy the magic of West African cinema!