As 2024 concludes, it’s a fitting moment to reflect on a year marked by significant developments across Nigeria, so how would you rate 2024 as a Nigerian. Because evaluating your personal experiences on a scale of 1 to 10 can provide insight into your achievements, challenges, and growth over the past year.

2024, a year of reforms

Nigeria’s economy experienced notable changes in 2024. The removal of fuel subsidies and currency devaluation were pivotal reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy.

These measures led to a reduction in the fiscal deficit from 6.2% of GDP in the first half of last year to 4.4% in the same period this year. However, they also contributed to rising inflation, which reached 33.95% in May 2024, affecting the cost of living for many Nigerians.

Technological advancements

Nigeria maintained its status as Africa’s tech powerhouse in 2024. The government’s digital transformation efforts, including the 3 Million Technical Talent Programme and the Broadband Alliance, aimed to enhance productivity through technology. Artificial Intelligence (AI) became increasingly integrated into various sectors, influencing business operations and daily life.

Political developments

The 2023 elections ushered in new leadership, bringing hopes for reforms in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The government’s fiscal reforms, such as unifying exchange rates and removing petrol subsidies, were significant steps toward economic transformation. However, these measures also sparked debates and varying opinions among the populace.

Personal achievements

On an individual level, 2024 was a year of personal milestones for many Nigerians. Whether pursuing education, starting a family, or achieving fitness goals, personal accomplishments play a significant role in how we evaluate our year.

Cultural milestones

Nigeria’s cultural and creative industries, particularly Nollywood and Afrobeats, continued to gain international acclaim in 2024. These sectors not only contributed to the economy but also enhanced Nigeria’s global cultural influence.

Your rating for 2024

Taking all these factors into account, how would you rate your 2024? A year filled with achievements might warrant a higher rating, while challenges could result in a lower score. Remember, even difficult years lay the groundwork for future growth.

Looking forward to 2025

Regardless of your rating, the transition into a new year offers an opportunity to reset and plan. Reflect on the lessons of 2024 and set clear, actionable goals for 2025. Each year contributes to your personal narrative and development.