Long before the advent of streaming platforms and binge-worthy web series, Nigerian soap operas reigned supreme.

Those were the days when the internet was either nonexistent or a luxury, and nightly entertainment relied on the flickering screens of NTA, AIT, or STV. Soap operas weren’t just television shows—they were social events. Families gathered around bulky TV sets, while neighbors debated plot twists and argued about spoilers during lunch breaks at school or work.

The 90s and early 2000s brought a cultural shift with these shows. They gave us love stories, family feuds, power struggles, and drama intense enough to leave us craving “just one more episode” (even though binge-watching wasn’t an option back then).

These soaps laid the groundwork for Nollywood dramas, setting storytelling standards with their mix of compelling narratives and, occasionally, dramatic overacting. What ever happened to those gems? I digress.

Now, let’s journey down memory lane to revisit some of the most iconic Nigerian soap operas of that era. Whether you were glued to the screen or relied on friends to catch you up, these shows hold a special place in the hearts of millions.

The Golden Era of Nigerian Soap Operas

1. Fuji House of Commotion (2001–2012)

Pure chaos—and we loved every second of it! Fuji House of Commotion was a comedic masterpiece centered on Chief Fuji and his chaotic, oversized family. The feuding wives, mischievous children, and absurd situations made it a Sunday afternoon staple. If you’re feeling nostalgic, some episodes are still available on YouTube.

2. Super Story (2001–Present)

“We are nothing but pencils in the hand of the creator.” If that line doesn’t take you back, were you even watching Super Story? This long-running drama has been captivating audiences since the early 2000s, tackling social issues, family conflicts, and emotional rollercoasters. Classics like Oh Father, Oh Daughter and One Bad Apple still resonate today.

3. Everyday People (2000s)

This classic series was packed with comedy, suspense, and heartfelt moments. Produced by Tajudeen Adepetu, Everyday People followed the lives of urban families, offering relatable storylines and an unforgettable soundtrack. The cast featured Nollywood greats like the late Sam Loco Efe, Carol King, Nobert Young, and Desmond Elliot, among others.

4. Papa Ajasco and Company (1997)

Originally titled The Ajasco Family, this Wale Adenuga creation was a comedic exploration of societal issues through the antics of the Ajasco family. With characters like the flirtatious Papa Ajasco, his long-suffering wife Mama Ajasco, mischievous son Bobo Ajasco, and the ever-hilarious Pa James and Pa Jimoh, the show became a sensation, airing weekly in 12 African countries.

5. I Need to Know (1999–2002)

Unlike other soaps, this series had a strong educational element. Starring a young Funke Akindele, I Need to Know addressed issues like peer pressure, relationships, and education, blending entertainment with life lessons.

These soap operas defined an era, captivating audiences across generations and leaving an indelible mark on Nigerian television history.